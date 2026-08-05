Brewers' Trevor Megill: Locks down 19th save

Megill recorded his 19th save Tuesday against the Pirates, retiring the side in order in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill was unsurprisingly called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth and needed just 10 pitches to retire Pittsburgh in order for his 19th save of the season. The right-hander has been dominant of late, allowing just one run across his last 20 appearances (19.1 innings) while collecting 21 strikeouts, 11 saves and one hold during that span. On the season, Megill owns a 2.76 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 42.1 innings.