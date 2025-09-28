Megill (6-3) picked up the win in Sunday's contest against Cincinnati, pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The Milwaukee right-hander was activated from the injured list prior to this game after being out since Aug. 27 due to a right elbow issue. Megill saw action in the fourth inning, retiring all three batters he faced succinctly on 12 pitches. Abner Uribe, who filled in as closer while Megill he was out, tallied the save later in the contest, as it remains to be seen how the Brewers will leverage their stalwart relievers throughout the playoffs. Megill wraps his regular season with a 2.49 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB across 47 total frames while converting 30 of 36 save chances and appearing in his first All-Star game.