Brewers' Trevor Megill: Secures 11th save

Megill picked up the save Monday against the Reds. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Megill entered in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and made quick work of the Reds, retiring the side in order to secure his 11th save of the season. The right-hander has been mostly lights out in June, posting a 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB while converting three of four save opportunities across 11 innings this month. After a shaky start to the season, Megill has righted the ship and established himself as the Brewers' top option in the ninth inning, owning an overall 3.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB across 32 innings.