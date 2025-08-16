Megill earned the save in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and did so on just 11 pitches. In 13 appearances between July and August, the 31-year-old has gone 11-for-11 in save chances while allowing only one earned run over 12.1 innings. For the season, he owns a 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB across 42 frames while converting 29 of 32 opportunities.