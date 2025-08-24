Megill (5-3) took the loss and a blown save Sunday against the Giants, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Protecting a one-run lead in the ninth, Megill allowed the Giants to load the bases before giving up a two-run, two-out hit to Heliot Ramos. Megill's now been saddled with a blown save in two straight appearances and three of his last four outings. Overall, he's converted 30 of 36 save chances this year while posting a 2.54 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 46 innings.