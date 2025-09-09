Brewers' Trevor Megill: Throws live batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megill (elbow) threw a successful live batting practice session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It was the first time Megill faced hitters since he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right flexor strain in late August. He could thrown one more live batting practice session before being sent out on a rehab assignment. Megill is aiming to be activated from the 15-day injured list Sept. 16, and thus far he seems on track to achieve that goal.
