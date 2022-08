Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Taylor set a career-high home run total with his 13th long ball of the 2022 campaign. He had previously hit 12 last season. It has been a cold month of August overall for Taylor. He is slashing .207/.258/.345 with two home runs over 58 at-bats this month.