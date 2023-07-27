Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Cincinnati.

Taylor snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning Wednesday with a two-run homer off Ben Lively, powering the Brewers to a 3-0 win. The home run was just Taylor's second hit since returning from the IL on July 14 -- he's now just 2-for-13 (.154) in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .159/.176/.261 with two homers, seven runs scored, six RBI and six steals across 91 plate appearances in a reserve role with the Brewers this season.