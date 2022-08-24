Taylor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
The 28-year-old is 2-for-15 with nine strikeouts over his past seven contests and will take a seat Tuesday in Los Angeles. Jonathan Davis will start in center field and bat ninth in Taylor's place.
