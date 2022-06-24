Taylor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 win against St. Louis.
Taylor struck out twice in the contest, but his lone hit was a big one -- the outfielder slugged a three-run shot in the fourth inning that accounted for half of Milwaukee's run output. Despite Thursday's big blast, it has been a tough June for Taylor, who is batting a meager .169 (11-for-65) with a 2:17 BB:K over 18 games this month.
