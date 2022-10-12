site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cam-vieaux-becomes-free-agent | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cam Vieaux: Becomes free agent
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2022
at
2:01 pm ET
•
1 min read
Vieaux elected free agency Oct. 7.
After the regular season concluded Oct. 5, Vieaux chose not to stick around in the Pittsburgh organization. The 28-year-old lefty made eight relief appearances for the Bucs in 2022, pitching to a 10.38 ERA and 2.31 WHIP in 8.2 innings.
More News
09/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/21/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 23 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read