Burleson went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles, a run scored and two stolen bases during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Burleson generated multiple hits for the third consecutive contest, building on a two-homer effort Saturday with a pair of RBI on Sunday. After stealing just two bases in his first 67 games, Burleson has swiped three in the past two contests and took second base on both of his hits. The outfielder is 24-for-83 (.289) in June and ranks top-10 in MLB in both runs scored and homers during the month.