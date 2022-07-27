Bader (foot) is expected to be shut down for a matter of weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot since late June, and he had a follow-up appointment Wednesday that confirmed his diagnosis while revealing that he won't require surgery. However, he'll require more time to rest and doesn't yet have a timetable to rejoin the Cardinals.

More News