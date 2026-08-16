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Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Secures third win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dobbins (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven over five-plus innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Dobbins had gone winless over his previous three outings, allowing nine runs (seven earned) in that span. While he wasn't all that sharp -- his four walks were his most since his first outing of the season -- he received plenty of run support from his teammates. Dobbins has posted a 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB through 50 innings across 10 games (seven starts) this year. Dobbins is projected to make his next start in Philadelphia.

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