Dobbins underwent reconstructive surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, and he is expected to require a 12-month recovery, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 22 with right forearm discomfort, but after he received a second opinion on the arm Tuesday, he opted to undergo elbow surgery. The 27-year-old has now undergone two procedures on his right elbow in his young career, and he may be forced to miss the entirety of the 2027 campaign while recovering. Dobbins made 11 appearances, including eight starts, with St. Louis this season, posting a 3.67 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 54 innings.