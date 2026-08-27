Dobbins will receive a second opinion on his injured right forearm Tuesday, Brenden Schaeffer of MLB.com reports.

Dobbins landed on the 15-day injured list last week and remains shut down due to inflammation around his right flexor tendon. It's possible the injury will prevent Dobbins from making it back this season, but more should be known about his status following Tuesday's exam. Dobbins has authored a 3.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB over 54 innings covering eight starts and three relief outings for the Cardinals in 2026.