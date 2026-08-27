Dobbins has passed strength testing but will not resume a throwing program until the soreness in his right forearm goes away, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins will also undergo additional testing on his forearm at some point to check his progress. Though the right-hander has been cleared of structural damage, he is dealing with inflammation and discomfort around his flexor tendon. A return before the end of the season for Dobbins has not been ruled out, but it could be a long shot.