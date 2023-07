Herrera was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Herrera will return to the big leagues after he was optioned to Memphis ahead of the 2023 campaign. The catcher has produced a .308 average with eight homers, 44 RBI, 39 runs and seven stolen bases over 185 at-bats in 50 games in Triple-A this year. Herrera will now operate as the primary reserve option behind Willson Contreras after Andrew Knizner (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.