Herrera (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Herrera is slated to serve as Memphis' designated hitter for five innings Thursday and then catch for them Friday. The Cardinals haven't revealed how many rehab games Herrera will play, but a return from the 10-day injured list sometime next week seems likely as long as he doesn't suffered any setbacks. Herrera has been shelved since early April with a left knee bone bruise.
