Herrera will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Since Yadier Molina (knee) remains without a clear timeline to return from the injured list and with Andrew Knizner sitting on a lowly .525 OPS through 136 plate appearances on the season, the Cardinals may be ready to give Herrera glimpse as their primary catcher. The 22-year-old rookie will pick up his second straight start after going 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. Prior to being called up from the minors following Molina's placement on the IL, Herrera showcased a dash of pop (.145 ISO) and strong plate discipline (12.7 percent walk rate, 14.7 percent strikeout rate) over his 129 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis.