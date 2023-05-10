Flaherty allowed three runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.

Flaherty has walked five or more batters in three of his eight starts this season, though he'd seemingly gotten the issue under control recently. He avoided taking a third straight loss Tuesday, but it was still a less-than-impressive outing. The right-hander is at a 6.18 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 39:27 K:BB across 39.1 innings. He's tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Brewers next week.