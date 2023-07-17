Flaherty (7-5) got the win over the Nationals on Sunday after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Flaherty served up a solo home run to Keibert Ruiz in the second but then went on to retire 12 of the next 13 batters before the Nationals eventually tacked on two more in the sixth. It was Flaherty's third straight quality start although it was also the fifth time in his last six outings he's issued multiple walks. The 27-year-old is working with a 4.29 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 96:51 K:BB in 98.2 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to face the Cubs on the road this upcoming week.