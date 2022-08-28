Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Flaherty will make a fifth rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Though Flaherty appeared poised to return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week after covering 5.1 innings and tossing 85 pitches in his most recent rehab start Friday, the Cardinals' brass determined that the right-hander would benefit from having one final tune-up outing in the minors. Assuming Flaherty escapes Wednesday's start unscathed, Marmol said that the 26-year-old will likely make his return to the big-league rotation Sept. 5 against the Nationals. If the Cardinals elect to maintain a five-man rotation upon Flaherty's return, Dakota Hudson would likely be the starter most at risk of moving to the bullpen.