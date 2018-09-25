Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Serviceable in no-decision
Flaherty did not factor into the decision against the Brewers on Monday, allowing three earned runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
Flaherty could only get 57 of his 93 pitches into the strike zone, but he did manage to keep the Cardinals in the game during his stint on the mound. The rookie bounced back to an extent from one of his rougher outings of the season against the Braves his last time out, when he allowed five earned runs over 4.2 innings. As the Cardinals' rotation currently lines up, Flaherty is slated to take the hill Sunday against the Cubs in the final game of the regular season, one that could be key to St. Louis' postseason hopes.
