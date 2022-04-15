Flaherty (shoulder) played catch on flat ground ahead of Friday's game at Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Flaherty has recently been building up his arm and shoulder strength with plyometric exercises, and he's now been cleared to start a throwing program. The 26-year-old was shut down from throwing in mid-March after receiving a PRP injection to address inflammation in his right shoulder, so he'll likely require a significant buildup period before progressing to mound work.
