Flaherty (shoulder) will make a third rehab start Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Flaherty has been exceptional in his two rehab starts to date, but he threw only 58 pitches in his second outing Friday, and the Cardinals want to build him up further before adding him back to the roster. If all goes well in his next outing, though, there's a chance his next one could come in the big leagues.
