Leahy yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates.

Leahy was immediately in hot water, giving up a leadoff double to start the game which was followed by a Konnor Griffin two-run home run. He needed 54 pitches to cover his 2.2 innings and recorded only one strikeout. The expectation is that Leahy will break camp as a member of the Cardinals' rotation, though he didn't help his case with Sunday's shaky outing.