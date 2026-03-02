Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Scuffles in second spring outing
Leahy yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates.
Leahy was immediately in hot water, giving up a leadoff double to start the game which was followed by a Konnor Griffin two-run home run. He needed 54 pitches to cover his 2.2 innings and recorded only one strikeout. The expectation is that Leahy will break camp as a member of the Cardinals' rotation, though he didn't help his case with Sunday's shaky outing.
