Nootbaar went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks, three runs and three RBI during Saturday's 16-7 win against the Diamondbacks.

Nootbaar reached base five times during Saturday's win, walking in the third and ninth, singling in the fourth and eighth and tripling in the sixth, collecting three runs and RBI along the way. The 24-year-old has walked 15 times in 17 August games and his 15.3 BB% for the season ranks fourth among players with at least 150 plate appearances.