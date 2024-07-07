Nootbaar (oblique) is nearing a return and could rejoin the Cardinals as soon as Monday in Washington.

Nootbaar has been out since May 30 while recovering from a left oblique strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of being activated from the 15-day injured list. The outfielder went 6-for-23 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored over seven games during his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield before joining returning to St. Louis.