Nootbaar was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs due to a minor hamstring issue, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Manager Oliver Marmol said Nootbaar could easily play through the hamstring issue, which popped up Saturday, but they will play it safe. Matt Carpenter was added to the lineup at designated hitter, batting fifth.
