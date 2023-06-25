Liberatore did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and two walks over 2.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Liberatore was tagged for four runs in the first, but none of them were earned due to two errors from the Cardinals defense. The left-hander was pulled in the third inning at 56 pitches (33 strikes) in favor of Jake Woodford, who earned the win. Liberatore has started six of his seven MLB appearances this season, but Sunday's outing was by far his shortest as a starter, as he completed at least four innings in each of his other starts. The 23-year-old's spot in the rotation remains secure moving forward, especially if Jack Flaherty (hip) has to miss extended time, but Liberatore figures to have a short leash during his outings, with Woodford and Steven Matz available as long-relief options out of the bullpen.