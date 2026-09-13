McGreevy (7-9) earned the win Sunday over the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

McGreevy turned in another strong start Sunday, as he held the White Sox to a lone second-inning run. The right-hander has now turned in back-to-back quality starts, allowing just three earned runs across 12.2 innings in that span, after giving up 11 runs in 10 innings in his prior two outings. McGreevy's ERA now sits at 3.83 across 29 starts (160 innings) this season with a 1.24 WHIP and 112:45 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Nationals at home his next time out.