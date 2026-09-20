McGreevy didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Nationals after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over four innings.

McGreevy fell behind immediately, allowing a leadoff single to James Wood before Daylen Lile launched a two-run homer to center field. The right-hander kept Washington scoreless over his next three frames, but he had to labor through them and was lifted after only four innings after throwing 88 pitches (56 strikes). McGreevy, who has a 3.84 ERA across 30 starts and 164 innings in 2026, is expected to make his final start of the season Friday on the road against the Brewers.