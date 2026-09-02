McGreevy (6-9) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Mookie Betts drove in four runs on a pair of doubles off McGreevy, but the Cardinals' offense carried the right-hander. With 20 runs allowed (17 earned) over his last 27 innings, McGreevy is showing some wear and tear down the stretch, but he's managed to pick up two wins in that five-start span. Overall, he has a 3.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 102:40 K:BB through 147.1 innings over 27 starts. McGreevy is lined up to make his next start at Colorado.