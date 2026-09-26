McGreevy didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Brewers after allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings.

McGreevy struggled to keep Milwaukee off the bases before departing with two outs in the fifth, and while Milwaukee jumped to a 4-1 lead, the Cardinals later erased the early deficit. McGreevy closes the season with some ups and downs, but he went undefeated in his last 10 starts, going 3-0 with a 4.78 ERA across 52.2 innings. For the year, the third-year hurler posted career-high marks in innings pitched (168.2), starts (31) and ERA (3.95), among several other categories.