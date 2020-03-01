Play

Mikolas (forearm) is slated to begin playing catch around March 11, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt made the announcement on the recovering right-hander, with the target date marking three weeks from when Mikolas received his second platelet-rich plasma injection. Assuming Mikolas is able to continue progressing through his rehab without setbacks, it appears he has a good chance of making his regular-season debut sometime in April.

