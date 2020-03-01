Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Target date for throwing set
Mikolas (forearm) is slated to begin playing catch around March 11, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt made the announcement on the recovering right-hander, with the target date marking three weeks from when Mikolas received his second platelet-rich plasma injection. Assuming Mikolas is able to continue progressing through his rehab without setbacks, it appears he has a good chance of making his regular-season debut sometime in April.
