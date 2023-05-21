Mikolas allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Mikolas dominated Los Angeles in the first five frames, allowing just three hits and no runs. The Dodgers finally got to him when J.D. Martinez hit a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth, but Mikolas bounced back to retire the final six batters he faced. Though he had to settle for a no-decision, this was the right-hander's longest outing of the campaign and his third quality start. He's given up three or fewer runs in each of his seven starts since April 16, posting a 2.90 ERA over 40.1 innings during that span.