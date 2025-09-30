Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that releasing Arenado is "not an option," Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will do their best to trade Arenado this offseason, and Arenado has said he's willing to expand the list of teams to which he would approve a deal. However, if the club is unable to find a trade partner, it will hang on to Arenado as its starting third baseman. Arenado -- who turns 35 in April -- slashed just .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs over 436 plate appearances in 2025 and is owed roughly $40 million over the next two seasons.