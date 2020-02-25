Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Making progress with elbow

Goldschmidt, who served as the designated hitter in both Saturday's and Monday's Grapefruit League games, is up to throwing from 120 feet, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Although the news is encouraging, manager Mike Shildt still isn't prepared to offer a timeline for Goldschmidt's return to the field. The Cardinals' skipper labeled his slugger as "trending in the right direction", but also emphasized the team will not rush such a key player this early in spring.