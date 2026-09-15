Mathews (2-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Monday.

Mathews has posted quality starts in each of his last two outings. He limited the damage to Jonah Cox's RBI single in the sixth inning of this contest, marking the fourth time in seven games where Mathews has given up just one run. Through 37.1 innings, he's maintained a 3.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB. The left-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.