Cesar Puello: Elects free agency
Puello (hip) elected free agency after being outrighted by the Marlins on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old spent time with the Angels and Marlins in 2019, amassing a .740 OPS while carrying a slightly above-average 37.5% hard-hit rate. It's unclear whether a team will take a chance on Puello, who struggled in each of his two stints in the majors. If he does get picked up by a club, he'll likely provide organizational depth until he experiences an uptick in production.
