Chris Carter: Released by Twins

Carter was released by the Twins on Saturday, source reports.

The former National League home run leader hasn't done much of note this season, hitting .224/.317/.519 at the Triple-A level with the Twins and Angels. Still just 31, Carter could eventually find his way back to the big leagues, though he's unlikely to be a hot commodity having hit just .201/.284/.370 in 62 games for the Yankees last season in his last taste of major-league action.

