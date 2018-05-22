Twins' Chris Carter: Traded to Twins

The Twins acquired Carter in a trade with the Angels on Tuesday.

Carter signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in February but failed to crack the Opening Day roster after spring training. The 31-year-old has a .255/.333/.600 slash line with 13 home runs and 49 strikeouts at the Triple-A level this season. A big-league opportunity could come to fruition for the veteran power hitter at some point this season, but for now he will report to Triple-A Rochester.