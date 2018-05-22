Twins' Chris Carter: Traded to Twins
The Twins acquired Carter in a trade with the Angels on Tuesday.
Carter signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in February but failed to crack the Opening Day roster after spring training. The 31-year-old has a .255/.333/.600 slash line with 13 home runs and 49 strikeouts at the Triple-A level this season. A big-league opportunity could come to fruition for the veteran power hitter at some point this season, but for now he will report to Triple-A Rochester.
More News
-
Angels' Chris Carter: Won't break camp with big club•
-
Angels' Chris Carter: Inks minor-league deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Chris Carter: Signs with A's, will start in minors•
-
Chris Carter: Released by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: DFA'd by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Chris Carter: Draws third straight start•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart