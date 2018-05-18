Cliff Pennington: Elects free agency
Pennington utilized his opt-out clause and elected free agency Friday.
Pennington played in 16 games for the Reds this season prior to being designated for assignment and sent down to Triple-A Louisville in late April. The veteran infielder will look to latch on with another organization in the coming weeks, though he will be hard-pressed to find a role where he can make a substantial impact at the major-league level.
