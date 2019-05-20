Pennington has been placed on the 7-day injured list, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.

The specifics of the injury weren't close, but Pennington apparently tweaked something while taking a swing on a home run and looked uncomfortable running the bases a few days ago. The 34-year-old was hitting just .196 in 92 at-bats for the RailRiders.

