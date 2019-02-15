Pennington signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Pennington played in 16 games with the Reds in 2018 and slashed .138/.265/.138 as he now returns to the team he was with for his first five major-league seasons. The 34-year-old has a .242/.309/.339 slash line across his 11-year career, as he is likely to serve as an utility infielder should he stick around with the Athletics.