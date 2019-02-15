Athletics' Cliff Pennington: Rejoins Athletics
Pennington signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Pennington played in 16 games with the Reds in 2018 and slashed .138/.265/.138 as he now returns to the team he was with for his first five major-league seasons. The 34-year-old has a .242/.309/.339 slash line across his 11-year career, as he is likely to serve as an utility infielder should he stick around with the Athletics.
More News
-
Rangers' Cliff Pennington: Signed to minor-league deal•
-
Cliff Pennington: Elects free agency•
-
Reds' Cliff Pennington: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Cliff Pennington: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Cliff Pennington: Hits bench for third consecutive game•
-
Reds' Cliff Pennington: On bench again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.