McHugh will throw a showcase session for multiple teams on Jan. 16, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Peak McHugh would be a useful addition to any team's pitching staff, as he recorded a 3.51 ERA over a five-year period from 2014 to 2018. Heading into his age-34 campaign, however, it's not clear whether or not he can still approach that level. He slumped to a 4.70 ERA in 2019 while battling injuries. His elbow issues carried forward into 2020, and he eventually opted out of the season without appearing in a game. His past success keeps him as at least an interesting lottery ticket for both MLB and fantasy teams, but he comes with more than his fair share of question marks.