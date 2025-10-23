Connor Brogdon: Becomes free agent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brogdon cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency.
Brogdon posted a 5.55 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 47 innings with the Angels this season -- both career worsts among seasons he pitched at least 40 frames. He should be able to land another contract during the offseason, though he doesn't project to serve as anything more than bullpen depth in 2026.
