The Angels outrighted Brogdon to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Brogdon has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but it's unclear what he plans to do. The right-handed reliever made 43 appearances for the Angels in 2025, collecting a 5.55 ERA and 49:18 K:BB.

