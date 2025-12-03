The Guardians signed Brogdon to a one-year, $900,000 contract Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon made 43 appearances for Cleveland in 2025, putting up a 5.55 ERA and 49:18 K:BB over 47 innings. Slated to turn 31 next month, Brogdon hasn't had much success at the big-league level since 2022, but the Guardians felt the right-handed reliever was worthy of a major-league deal. Brogdon will have an additional year of arbitration eligibility in 2027.